Motor racing-Verstappen on pole at Australian Grand Prix
Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 23-03-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 11:35 IST
Red Bull's Formula One world champion Max Verstappen took pole position for the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz qualifying alongside on the front row.
Red Bull's Sergio Perez qualified third for Sunday's race.
