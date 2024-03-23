Left Menu

Abhishek Porel's blistering knock helps DC to 174/9 against PBKS in IPL 2024

Young Abhishek Porel's blistering knock helped Delhi Capitals (DC) post a total of 174 runs with the loss of nine wickets despite Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowlers outstanding performance in the first innings of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday

ANI | Updated: 23-03-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 17:57 IST
Abhishek Porel's blistering knock helps DC to 174/9 against PBKS in IPL 2024
Kuldeep Yadav (L) and Abhishek Porel (R) (Photo: DC/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Young Abhishek Porel's blistering knock helped Delhi Capitals (DC) post a total of 174 runs with the loss of nine wickets, despite Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowlers outstanding performance in the first innings of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match here on Saturday. PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and asked the visitors to bat first at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur here. Two Australian batters, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh opened the innings for the Delhi Capitals. Both batters started off very aggressively and registered a quick 39-run partnership.

The first wicket to fall was of Marsh. He was dismissed in the fourth over on the bowling of Harshal Patel after scoring 20 runs off 12 balls with the help of two fours and two sixes each. The star West Indies wicketkeeper-batter came next and played a small but a crucial innings for the side. The right-hand batter scored 33 runs from 25 balls which were laced with two boundaries and two sixes each in his inning.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant came after the fall of the second wicket and score only 18 runs in the match, with two fours. Notably, Pant missed the last season because of injuries he sustained during the life-threatening car accident in December 2022. Star India all-rounder Axar Patel scored crucial 21 runs in 13 balls with two fours and a six. In the end, the visitors brought in Porel as an impact player in place of Ricky Bhui. Porel played an unbeaten quickfire knock of 32 runs off just 10 balls which came at a strike rate of 320 with the help of four boundaries and two sixes.

For the hosts, two wickets each were snapped by Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel in their spell of four overs, where they conceded 28 runs and 47 runs, respectively. One wicket each was grabbed by Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet and Rahul Chahar in their respective spells. Brief Score: Delhi Capitals 174/9 in 20 overs (Shai Hope 33, Abhishek Porel 32*, Arshdeep Singh 2/28) vs Punjab Kings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024