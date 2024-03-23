Left Menu

Divecha shines with 2 gold at Indian Masters National Badminton Championship

PTI | Panchkula | Updated: 23-03-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 20:31 IST
Divecha shines with 2 gold at Indian Masters National Badminton Championship
Tashim capitalised on her performance and sealed the final game 21-19 in a match, which lasted for 55 minutes. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra's Naheed Divecha was on top of his game as he won two gold medals in the Indian Masters National Badminton Championship 2024 held here on Saturday.

Divecha, a member of the Bombay Gymkhana and associated with the ShuttleCraze Academy, exhibited great form, easily defeating Haryana's Sunita Singh Panwar 21-14, 21-11 within 23 minutes and clinching the Women's 50 singles final.

Later, Divecha, along with his state teammate Kiran Mokade, also grabbed the Mixed Doubles 50 title. They registered a spectacular 21-15, 21-9 win within 25 minutes over the top-seeded Karnataka pair of Prabagaran Subbaiyan and Jayashree Raghu.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Nigel D'Sa grasped the Men's 35 singles gold medal as he fought it out to win 21-12, 18-21, 21-13 against a determined sixth seed Satinder Malik within 45 minutes.

Also, Maharashtra's Prashant Bahatre and his partner from Delhi, Manish Rawat, trounced the Maharashtra duo of Raveesh Mohan and Sushant Shetty in two quick games 21-11, 21-7 within 20 minutes to seize the Men's 40 doubles gold.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024