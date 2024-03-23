Left Menu

Haryana bags third women's senior national hockey title

Haryana thwarted Maharashtras hopes of winning at home with a 3-0 victory through shoot-out to lift the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024 title here on Saturday. This was Haryanas third national title having won it in 2013 and 2020.For Maharashtra, it was the second successive year that they had to settle with the silver medal.

Haryana thwarted Maharashtra's hopes of winning at home with a 3-0 victory through shoot-out to lift the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024 title here on Saturday. Both the teams were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation time. This was Haryana's third national title having won it in 2013 and 2020.

For Maharashtra, it was the second successive year that they had to settle with the silver medal. Haryana took the lead through India international Deepika (26th) from a penalty-corner in the third quarter, before the hosts took a while to settle and work into the opponent's defenses.

It was Akshata Abaso Dhekale who restored parity, also from a set piece, to take the match into a shoot-out.

In the shoot-out, Navneet Kaur, Usha and Sonika scored for Haryana, while Priyanka Wankhede, Akansha Singh and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal missed for Maharashtra.

Earlier, Jharkhand defeated Madhya Pradesh 2-0 to secure the third spot in the tournament.

India international Sangita Kumari scored an early field goal in the third minute before Supriya Mundu (59th) converted a penalty corner a minute from the hooter to seal the win for Jharkhand.

