Vinay wins gold at para powerlifting World Cup in Egypt

The 18-year-old athlete showcased his prowess by claiming the gold medal in the 59kg youth category

ANI | Updated: 23-03-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 23:19 IST
Para Powerlifter Vinay after winning medal at Para Powerlifting World Cup (Image: PCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Vinay has secured victory at the Para Powerlifting World Cup held in Egypt. The 18-year-old athlete showcased his prowess by claiming the gold medal in the 59kg youth category, lifting an impressive 120kg weight on the third day of the competition. Hailing from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, Vinay has etched his name in history as the first para powerlifter from the state to achieve such a feat on the international stage, a release said. His dedication and talent have not only brought glory to his hometown and the country.

In a fiercely competitive event, Ahmed Abdelkadar of Egypt secured the silver medal, while Mohammed Abdelkadar, also representing Egypt, faced disqualification due to technical reasons. "Vinay's victory is a testament to his hard work, determination, and the expert guidance provided by his coach, JP Singh. In a humble gesture, Vinay credited coach Singh for his invaluable support and mentorship," the release said.

"This triumph not only signifies Vinay's individual success but also underscores the potential and talent present in the para powerlifting arena in Uttar Pradesh. Vinay's victory serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes and a reminder of the power of perseverance and dedication in overcoming challenges," the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

