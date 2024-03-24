Left Menu

Soccer-Ferguson fluffs penalty as Belgium draw with Ireland

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 24-03-2024 00:27 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 00:27 IST
Ireland striker Evan Ferguson missed a first-half penalty as interim manager John O'Shea began his tenure with a 0-0 home draw against Belgium in a friendly on Saturday. The home side were awarded a spot-kick when Dara O'Shea struck the ball against Arthur Vermeeren's arm from close range, but Ferguson's penalty was poor and Belgium goalkeeper Matz Sels saved it with his feet.

Belgium, who have now gone 11 games undefeated under coach Domenico Tedesco since a disastrous 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar, had the lion's share of possession but failed to create many clear-cut chances. Euro 2024-bound Belgium travel to London to face England in a friendly on Tuesday. Ireland, who did not qualify for the continental finals, welcome Switzerland to Dublin the same evening.

