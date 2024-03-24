Left Menu

Haryana boxers confirm 19 medals at Sub Junior National Championship

Continuing their dominant show in the tournament, 19 Haryana boxers confirmed medals by entering the semifinals at the 3rd Sub Junior National Championship here on Sunday.The girls from Haryana managed to secure 10 medals while the boys sealed the semifinals berth in nine categories to assure themselves of at least bronze medals.Bhoomi 35kg and Nischal Sharma 37kg started the fine day for Haryana in girls section with contrasting victories.

PTI | Greaternoida | Updated: 24-03-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 14:11 IST
Haryana boxers confirm 19 medals at Sub Junior National Championship

Continuing their dominant show in the tournament, 19 Haryana boxers confirmed medals by entering the semifinals at the 3rd Sub Junior National Championship here on Sunday.

The girls from Haryana managed to secure 10 medals while the boys sealed the semifinals berth in nine categories to assure themselves of at least bronze medals.

Bhoomi (35kg) and Nischal Sharma (37kg) started the fine day for Haryana in girls' section with contrasting victories. Bhoomi thrashed Delhi's Apeksha in a bout that ended with the referee stopping the contest in round three whereas Nischal had to work hard against S Sarah of Tamil Nadu during her thrilling 3-2 win.

Diksha (40kg), Diya (61kg), Sukhreet (64kg) and Manshi Malik (67+kg) clinched identical wins with a unanimous 5-0 decision.

Rakhi (43kg) and Navya (55kg) won their respective bouts with RSC decisions. Rakhi faced Mizoram's Malsawmdawngkimi while Navya was up against Andhra's Naga Navya.

Khushika (49kg) and Naitik (52kg) were the other Haryana boxers to progress into the semifinals.

Extending his winning form in the boy's category, Uday Singh (37kg) grabbed an easy 5-0 win over Mizoram's Jerry Varte. Nitin (40kg), Ravi Sihag (49kg), Naman (58kg), Siddhant (61kg), and Kartik Dagar (70kg) also won their respective quarter-finals bout with a similar 5-0 decision.

Sanchit Jayani (46kg), Lakshay (52kg) and Anmol Dahiya (64kg) from Haryana also made their way into the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand's six pugilists entered the boys semifinals and eight girls from Delhi also confirmed medals after winning their quarter-finals bout.

The finals will be played Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024