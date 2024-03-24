Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Odermatt wins downhill globe for season's fourth title

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt secured a quartet of men's Alpine skiing World Cup crystal globes on Sunday by clinching the downhill title after the final race was called off due to poor weather at the Austrian resort of Saalbach.

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt secured a quartet of men's Alpine skiing World Cup crystal globes on Sunday by clinching the downhill title after the final race was called off due to poor weather at the Austrian resort of Saalbach. Heading into the race, which had 100 points on offer, Odermatt led France's Cyprien Sarrazin by 42 points.

Odermatt's downhill crown made him the first male skier since Austrian Hermann Maier in 2001 to win four globes in a single season. The 26-year-old has already won the overall title, as well as the super-G and giant slalom crystal globes.

The cancellation of Sunday's race means he will not be able to better his record of 2,042 set last season, ending the season with 1,947 points - 874 ahead of compatriot Loic Meillard.

