Bumrah restricts GT to 168/6

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-03-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 21:19 IST
Bumrah restricts GT to 168/6
Jasprit Bumrah bowled a couple of terrific spells as Mumbai Indians restricted Gujarat Titans to 168 for 6 in their opening IPL match here on Sunday.

Coming back into IPL after one-season injury lay-off, Bumrah had brilliant figures of 3 for 14 as Sai Sudharsan's 45 off 39 balls was the highest score for Titans in an otherwise insipid batting performance.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 168 for 6 (Sai Sudharsan 45, Jasprit Bumrah 3/14) vs MI.

