Soccer-Pellegrini and Barella give Italy 2-0 win over Ecuador

Deep into stoppage time, Italy counter-attacked and Barella lobbed goalkeeper Javier Burrai to seal the win. European champions Italy have been drawn with Spain, Albania and Croatia in Group B at the Euros, which start in June.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2024 03:57 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 03:57 IST
An early goal from Lorenzo Pellegrini and a late strike from Nicolo Barella gave a revamped Italy side a 2-0 win over Ecuador in a friendly at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on Sunday. Italy coach Luciano Spalletti made 11 changes to the lineup from Thursday's 2-1 win over Venezuela, handing more players a chance to prove themselves before Euro 2024 in Germany.

Pellegrini put Italy ahead after three minutes by smashing home after the ball rebounded off the wall from a free-kick. Deep into stoppage time, Italy counter-attacked and Barella lobbed goalkeeper Javier Burrai to seal the win.

European champions Italy have been drawn with Spain, Albania and Croatia in Group B at the Euros, which start in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

