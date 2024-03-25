We are better prepared for home leg: Anwar Ali

Coming off a disappointing draw, Indian football team defender Anwar Ali said the Blue Tigers are better prepared for their home leg match against Afghanistan in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The match will be played here on Tuesday, and India will eye full points after being held to a goalless draw by their lower-ranked opponents in Abha, Saudi Arabia last week.

''No game is simple. Last game we played well only scoring was lacking. This game we are better prepared,'' said the Indian centre back.

He said that he does not feel any extra pressure in the absence of experienced defensive mainstay Sandesh Jhingan. ''Injuries are part of the game. My job is to focus on my task and give my 100 per cent,'' he said.

Ali extended his best wishes to captain Sunil Chhetri who will be playing his 150th international match on Tuesday.

He hoped that Chhetri could serve the Indian national team longer.

Chhetri would be felicitated during the match.

