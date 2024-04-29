Left Menu

Reelo Raises Rs 8.3 Crores from Former Google Executive Gokul Rajaram

SaaS startup Reelo secures USD 1 million from angel investor Gokul Rajaram. The funding will fuel hiring, data analytics, and AI integration to enhance data analytics and AI marketing tech for small businesses. The investment will drive recruitment, enhance AI capabilities, and expand global reach.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 16:10 IST
SaaS startup Reelo on Monday said it has raised USD 1 million (Rs 8.35 crore) from angel investor Gokul Rajaram.

The funds will be utilised to speed up hiring and incorporate advanced data analytics and AI-driven technology.

The company in a statement said it will use the capital to accelerate its mission to bring enterprise-level data analytics and AI marketing technology to underserved small & mid-market restaurant and retail businesses.

It will also ''use the fresh capital to accelerate hiring across all departments, augment AI & ML capabilities to build a personal data-driven assistant that automates marketing for them and expand its presence in existing and new global markets''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

