Left Menu

Nottingham Forest appeals against 4-point penalty for breaking EPL financial rules

Luton, on 22 points, climbed out of the relegation zone as a result with nine games remaining.Everton recently had a points deduction for breaching spending rules in a three-year assessment period by less than 20 million pounds 25 million reduced from an initial 10 to six following an appeal.

PTI | Nottingham | Updated: 26-03-2024 09:20 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 09:20 IST
Nottingham Forest appeals against 4-point penalty for breaking EPL financial rules
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Nottingham Forest lodged an appeal against the four-point penalty imposed by the English Premier League last week for breaching the competition's financial rules.

Forest issued a terse statement confirming the course of action the club has taken. It was in contrast to a lengthy and indignant response published by Forest when the sanction was handed out.

Forest was found to have breached the league profitability and sustainability regulations, which typically allow clubs to lose a maximum of 105 million pounds ($133 million) over a three-year period or face sanctions.

Forest's assessment period ended in 2022-23 and therefore included two seasons when the club was in the second-tier Championship. For that reason, Forest was permitted losses of up to 61 million pounds ($77 million) in its first year back in the Premier League last season and the club went above the threshold by 34.5 million pounds ($44 million).

The sanction dropped Forest from 17th to 18th, one of the three relegation places in the league, and onto 21 points. Luton, on 22 points, climbed out of the relegation zone as a result with nine games remaining.

Everton recently had a points deduction — for breaching spending rules in a three-year assessment period by less than 20 million pounds ($25 million) — reduced from an initial 10 to six following an appeal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024