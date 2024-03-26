Left Menu

Soccer-Rice hoping to persuade Arsenal team mate White to return to England fold

Midfielder Declan Rice said he and other Arsenal players will try to persuade team mate Ben White to change his mind and make himself available for England duty.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2024 10:22 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 10:22 IST
Soccer-Rice hoping to persuade Arsenal team mate White to return to England fold

Midfielder Declan Rice said he and other Arsenal players will try to persuade team mate Ben White to change his mind and make himself available for England duty. England coach Gareth Southgate said the in-form Arsenal defender, who has not featured for England since leaving the World Cup camp in November 2022, had asked not to be considered for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

With the European Championship starting on June 14, Southgate had said it would be difficult to choose White over the players who have played for England in friendly games during the international break. "(White) is a really unique player because he can play three positions," Rice told reporters ahead of England's match against Belgium later on Tuesday.

"In tournaments that's so key. He can play centre-back, he can play right-back, he can play inverted full-back. "When I get back I can have a conversation with him and see the ins and outs and see what he thinks. I would love him to come. I think Bukayo (Saka) would. I think Aaron ­Ramsdale would.

"We're all going to be on him when we get back (at Arsenal after the international break). Hopefully he can change his mind."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024