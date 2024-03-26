Left Menu

Indian Open 2024: Winning start for Fitzpatrick in 'Hero Shot'

The players were given 60 seconds to hit nine balls each at a target created on the 18th green of the DLF Golf and Country Club. All eight players were miked up to make it an interactive and fun event

English golfer Alex Fitzpatrick winning 'Hero Shot' (Image: Indian Open). Image Credit: ANI
England's Alex Fitzpatrick gave his campaign at the Indian Open 2024 a winning start as he won the USD 10,000 Hero Shot competition at the DLF Golf and Country Club. The contest also included Anirban Lahiri, Shiv Kapur, Rasmus Hojgaard, Yannik Paul, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Nicolas Colsaerts, Guido Migliozzi and Edoardo Molinari with Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, playing as an honorary entry in the first round.

The players were given 60 seconds to hit nine balls each at a target created on the 18th green of the DLF Golf and Country Club. All eight players were miked up to make it an interactive and fun event. The shootout first eliminated Paul, Colsaerts, Lahiri and Kapur in the 100-yard contest. In the next stage, the semi-finals, Hojgaard and Migliozzi were knocked out in the 110-yard contest, despite Hojgaard having recorded a whopping 235 points in the first round.

In the final played at the 18th green target from a distance of 120 yards, Fitzpatrick outscored Molinari 100 points to 70. (ANI)

