Soccer-Chelsea's Lavia out for the season due to hamstring injury

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia will miss the rest of the season after suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. The Belgium international was injured during his Chelsea debut, a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in late December.

The 20-year-old former Manchester City and Southampton player joined Chelsea in August on a seven-year contract in a deal worth a reported 55 million pounds ($69.3 million). Chelsea, 11th in the Premier League table, host Burnley on Saturday. ($1 = 0.7933 pounds)