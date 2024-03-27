SRH smash highest total in IPL history

Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a mammoth 277 for three, the highest total in IPL history, against Mumbai Indians here on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, Travis Head, playing his first IPL game this season, blasted a 24-ball 62, while Abhishek Sharma slammed 63 off 23 to lay the foundation.

Heinrich Klassen (80) and Aiden Markram (42) provided the late charge to take the hosts past the 250-mark.

The previous highest total was 263 for five, achieved by RCB back in 2013.

It was a nightmare for the MI bowlers as all of them, barring Jasprit Bumrah (0/36), ended up leaking more than 10 runs per over. Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 277 for 3 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klassen 80 , Travis Head 62, Abhishek Sharma 63; Piyush Chawla 1/34).

