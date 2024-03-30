Left Menu

Sitwala, Haria enter CCI Billiards quarter-finals

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 20:08 IST
Sitwala, Haria enter CCI Billiards quarter-finals
  • Country:
  • India

National champion Dhruv Sitwala and Dhvaj Haria scored convincing victories to sail into the quarter-finals of the All India CCI Billiards Classic here on Saturday.

Sitwala, the left-handed India No. 1, got the better of seasoned pro Arun Agrawal 979-399, while Haria defeated last year's runner-up Rob Hall of England 1055-425.

The Mumbai-based Sitwala produced a single sizeable break of 296 and had smaller runs of 60, 62, 76, 71 and 94 on way to his win against Agrawal, while Haria constructed a high break of 399 against his pre-quarterfinal opponent.

The Gujarat-based Haria had two more century efforts of 159 and 131 and a couple of breaks of 85, 55 and 53. Hall, who was down with a stomach bug, could only muster breaks of 65, 80 and 94.

Strong favourite and reigning champion Pankaj Advani continued to rule as he outclassed Aditya Agrawal 1236-428 to move closer to the defense of his title. World champion Advani started with a neat break of 258 and then constructed a solid 365 to knock the fight out of Aditya. Advani had two more centuries of 111 and 197 and breaks of 72, 66 and 77 to run away with the match. Aditya had breaks of 103, 89 and 71.

In another last-16 match between two former National champions Sourav Kothari and S. Shrikrishna, the latter came up with a last-ditch effort, rolling in an unfinished break of 78 points, to snatch a come-from-behind 492-473 victory and a place in the quarter-finals.

Shrikrishna had earlier made a 151 break while Kothari's best was 96 and 92.

England's ace billiards player David Causier was all charged up as he demolished India's Kamal Chawla 1422-306 in another pre-quarterfinal contest.

Causier, a nine-time world champion, played at a rapid pace and gave an excellent exhibition of precision play and consistency as he constructed a sequence of massive breaks of 249, 220, 354, 124, 99, 94, 62 and 74. Chawla had just two big efforts of 51 and 56.

Mumbai youngster Raayan Razmi played with plenty of resilience to stun former champion Siddharth Parikh by a close 606-519 margin in another last-16 match.

Results (Pre-quarter-finals): David Causier (Eng) beat Kamal Chawla (Ind) 1422-306; S. Shrikrishna (Ind) beat Sourav Kothari (Ind) 492-473; Raayan Razmi (Ind) beat Siddharth Parikh (Ind) 606-519; Dhvaj Haria (Ind) beat Rob Hall (Eng) 1055-425; Dhruv Sitwala (Ind) beat Arun Agrawal (Ind) 979-399; Peter Gilchrist (Sin) beat Rohan Jambusaria (Ind) 900-493; Peter Sheehan (Eng) bt Rupesh Shah (Ind) 738-583; Pankaj Advani (Ind) beat Aditya Agrawal (Ind) 1236-428.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solutions

Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solut...

 Global
2
Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheimer yearly growth, CEO says; Bristol Myers' bowel disease drug fails in late-stage study and more

Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheim...

 Global
4
SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain for Development: Enhancing Transparency and Efficiency

Empowering the Grid: Blockchain's Role in Decentralized Energy Systems

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024