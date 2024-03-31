"My duty is to back Babar Azam": Shaheen Afridi after being sacked as T20I captain

Former Pakistan skipper Shaheen Afridi stated that it is his "duty" to back the newly crowned captain Babar Azam after being removed as the skipper of the team. On Sunday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reappointed star batter Babar Azam as their white-ball captain, two months before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, which will start on June 1 in the West Indies/USA.

In the aftermath of the World Cup 2023, when Babar decided to step down from all formats for captaincy, Shaheen was handed T20I captaincy based on his performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he led Lahore Qalandars to consecutive title wins in 2022 and 2023. However, during his first assignment as captain, leading Pakistan in a five-match T20I series in New Zealand, the team secured victory in just one game.

"I will always cherish the memories and the opportunity. As a team player, it is my duty to back our captain, Babar Azam. I have played under his captaincy and have nothing but respect for him. I will try to help him on and off the field. We are all one. Our aim is the same, to help Pakistan become the best team in the world," Afridi said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo. Azam's first assignment after reappointment as captain will be the upcoming five-match home T20I series against New Zealand from April 18 onwards. With the T20 World Cup just two months away, Pakistan would aim to enhance their preparations for the marquee event under his leadership.

It was under his leadership that Pakistan reached the final of the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022. They would now be hoping to go one better as the tournament shifts to the USA and West Indies. Pakistan will feature in Group A of the T20 World Cup, and will meet India, Ireland, Canada and the USA. Their marquee clash against Pakistan will take place in New York on June 9. (ANI)

