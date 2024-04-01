Left Menu

"Training on delivering wide yorkers at death overs...": DC's Nortje after win against CSK

Delhi Capitals clinched their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season with a 20-run triumph over the defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Following his side's 20-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) game, Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Anrich Nortje said that he has been training to deliver wide yorkers in death overs. Delhi Capitals clinched their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season with a 20-run triumph over the defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Following the match, Nortje, who ended up with figures of 0/43 in four overs and was smashed for 20 runs in the final over by MS Dhoni, said, "I felt a lot better, getting into things again (After injuries). The more game time, the better it will be. The training has been good, I focus on one or two areas on where I want to land the ball. I like to go straight, but I have been training on that wide yorker at death. (On the bowling unit) we are building up slowly. The way the boys are starting--Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and Ishant Sharma, to see the swing and speed is really exciting. Very encouraging for me as the third or fourth change bowler in this line-up." DC won the toss and opted to bat first. David Warner (52 in 35 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and a returning Prithvi Shaw (43 in 27 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) started off well with a 93-run opening partnership. Following their dismissal, DC lost their direction for a while until Rishabh Pant (51 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) scored some quick runs in the end to take the side to 191/5 in their 20 overs.

Matheesha Pathirana (3/31) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. In the run-chase of 192, Khaleel Ahmed (2/21) and Mukesh Kumar (3/21) troubled the CSK batters with their line and length and at one point, CSK was 75/3 in 10.2 overs. Useful knocks came from Ajinkya Rahane (45 in 30 balls, with five fours and two sixes), Daryl Mitchell (34 in 26 balls, with a four and two sixes) and MS Dhoni (37* in 16 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), but DC secured a 20-run win, restricting the five-time champions to 171/6.

Khaleel got the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning spell. CSK is in the second spot with two wins and a loss, giving them four points. DC is in the seventh spot, with a win and two losses, giving them two points. (ANI)

