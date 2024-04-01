Left Menu

Cycling-Pidcock hospitalised after fall ahead of Tour of Basque Country

British cyclist Tom Pidcock was taken to hospital after suffering a fall during a recon of the course ahead of the Tour of the Basque Country, his team Ineos Grenadiers said on Monday. The Tour of the Basque Country kicks off on Monday and concludes on April 6.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 19:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

British cyclist Tom Pidcock was taken to hospital after suffering a fall during a recon of the course ahead of the Tour of the Basque Country, his team Ineos Grenadiers said on Monday. Pidcock, 24, has been withdrawn from the tour, the team said in a post on X.

The Yorkshire all-rounder won the men's cross-country cycling event at the Tokyo Olympics, before winning the elite cross-country titles at the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships in 2022 and the UCI World Championships last year. The Tour of the Basque Country kicks off on Monday and concludes on April 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

