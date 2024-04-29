Left Menu

KKR Thump Delhi by Seven Wickets for Third Consecutive Win

Kolkata Knight Riders notched up a comfortable seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.Opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals were stopped at 1539 by KKRs disciplined bowlers.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-04-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 23:43 IST
KKR Thump Delhi by Seven Wickets for Third Consecutive Win
Kolkata Knight Riders notched up a comfortable seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals were stopped at 153/9 by KKR's disciplined bowlers. The home team completed the chase of 154 with 21 balls to spare.

While batting, KKR raced to 79 for no loss in the power play with Phil Salt (68 off 33 balls) taking the DC bowling attack to the cleaners.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals scored 67 runs in the power play while losing three wickets. However, the visitors simply caved in after the dismissal of their skipper Rishabh Pant (27 off 20 balls).

Batting at number nine, spinner Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with an unbeaten 35 off 26 balls.

Among KKR bowlers, spinner Varun Chakaravarthy finished with excellent figures of 3/16 in four overs, while the returning Vaibhav Arora too impressed, an unplayable delivery getting him the wicket of Shai Hope.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals: 153/9 in 20 overs (Kuldeep Yadav 34 not out; Vaibhav Arora 3/16, Vaibhav Arora 2/29). Kolkata Knight Riders: 157/3 in 16.3 overs (Phil Salt 68).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

