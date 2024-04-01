Left Menu

Churchill Brothers blank TRAU FC 2-0 in I-League

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 01-04-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 23:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Churchill Brothers registered their seventh win of the ongoing I-League season, defeating TRAU FC 2-0 at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium here on Monday.

Both of Churchill Brothers' goals came in the first half, as the Red Machines went into the half-time break with a two-goal cushion.

Midfielder Stendly Teotonio Fernandes didn't waste a minute as he scored right after kick-off, while TRAU's Kongbrailatpam Manjit Sharma was adjudged to have scored an own goal in the first half injury time.

With this win, they provisionally moved up to the eighth position in the I-League table, having garnered 27 points from 22 matches. Ninth-placed Aizawl FC are two points behind Churchill Brothers, and have played one game less.

TRAU, who had already been relegated, remained rooted to the bottom of the table with 10 points from 21 games.

