Left Menu

CSK score 165/5 against SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers restricted CSK to a manageable 165 for 5 in an IPL match here on Friday. Most CSK batters got starts but didnt go on to play a big knock with Shivam Dube smashing 45 off 24 balls with four sixes apart from two fours.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-04-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 22:03 IST
CSK score 165/5 against SRH
  • Country:
  • India

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers restricted CSK to a manageable 165 for 5 in an IPL match here on Friday. Most CSK batters got starts but didn't go on to play a big knock with Shivam Dube smashing 45 off 24 balls with four sixes apart from two fours. Ravindra Jadeja's 31 not out off 23 balls gave the team some muscle towards the end of the innings. Jaydev Unadkat (1/29) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/28) were key bowling performers for SRH.

Brief Scores: CSK: 165/5 in 20 overs (Shivam Dube 45, Ajinkya Rahane 35, Ravindra Jadeja 31 not out, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/28, Jaydev Unadkat 1/29) vs SRH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024