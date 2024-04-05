Left Menu

South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct

South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has been found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during their third T20I clash against Sri Lanka.

ANI | Updated: 05-04-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 22:07 IST
Marizanne Kapp (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has been found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during their third T20I clash against Sri Lanka. ICC released an official statement announcing Kapp's breaching of the ICC Code of Conduct which read, "Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has been found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the T20I between South Africa and Sri Lanka in East London on Wednesday, 3 April."

The incident took place in the 13th over of the second innings, when Kapp made a gesture and used inappropriate language in the direction of the pavilion after dismissing Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu. Kapp has been reprimanded for violating Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

This marked Kapp's first offence in a 24-month period and as a consequence of her recent offence, one demerit point has been added to her disciplinary record. Kapp has admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Shandre Fritz of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees and levelled by on-field umpires Jacqueline Williams and Thomas Mokorosi, third umpire Kerrin Klaaste, and fourth umpire Lauren Agenbag.

In the third T20I, Sri Lanka scripted history as they clinched their first-ever bilateral series win over South Africa in any format after winning the T20I series 2-1 margin. Laura Wolvaardt's (56) blitz and Nadine de Klerk's 44* powered South Africa to 155/6. While chasing 156, Sri Lanka lost Vishmi Gunaratne early in the chase. Athapaththu (73 off 46) and Harshitha Samarawickrama brought Sri Lanka back into the game as they stitched a stunning 97-run stand.

South Africa tried to make a comeback as they picked four wickets but Harshitha with composure ensured Sri Lanka won the game. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

