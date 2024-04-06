Left Menu

Tuta scores and receives red card as Frankfurt draws with Bremen

Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen drew 1-1 in the Bundesliga as Tuta scored and was sent off in a dramatic match. Frankfurt's goalkeeper Trapp made key saves, but Bremen's Veljkovic equalized. Frankfurt had the advantage after Bremen's Stage was sent off, but Tuta scored before being red-carded in the closing minutes. Frankfurt remains unbeaten at home, while Bremen ended a losing streak.

Updated: 06-04-2024 09:22 IST
Tuta scores and receives red card as Frankfurt draws with Bremen
  Germany
  • Germany

Brazilian defender Tuta scored and then was sent off as Eintracht Frankfurt came from behind at home to draw with Werder Bremen 1-1 in the Bundesliga.

Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp pulled off several good saves to thwart the visitor but he could only parry a shot in the 62nd minute and Miloš Veljkovic pounced to knock home the rebound.

The game appeared to swing Frankfurt's way in the 73rd when Bremen midfielder Jens Stage was sent off for a bad tackle on substitute Jean-Mattéo Bahoya.

The home side pushed forward and four minutes later Tuta got on the end of a lofted pass from Willian Pacho to loop in a headed equalizer and his first league goal of the season.

Then a minute from time, Tuta was shown a straight red card for a foul on Felix Agu.

The draw ensured Frankfurt extended its unbeaten home run to eight games and was sixth in the Bundesliga, nine points behind Leipzig.

Bremen snapped a four-game losing streak and remained in 10th place.

