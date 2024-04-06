Left Menu

Pakistan's Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima suffer 'minor injuries' following car accident

Pakistan women's team skipper Bismah Maroof and spinner Ghulam Fatima sustained 'minor injuries' after a car accident on Friday evening, according to a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

ANI | Updated: 06-04-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 11:17 IST
Bismah Maroof. (Picture: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
"The Pakistan Cricket Board has provided an update regarding two of its women players, Bismah Maroof and Ghulam Fatima, who were involved in a minor car accident on Friday evening. Despite sustaining minor injuries, both players received immediate first aid and are currently under the care of the PCB medical team," PCB's statement was quoted by ICC as saying. It added that both Bismah and Ghulam are currently part of the probables who are attending training camp for their upcoming series against West Indies.

"Both players are part of the probables attending a training camp for the upcoming series against the West Indies, scheduled to begin on 18 April," it added. The 'Women in Green' are hosting the Windies for a three-match ODI series, followed by five T20Is.

Pakistan Women Probable Squad: Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Gul Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (Wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (Wk), Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

