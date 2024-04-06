Left Menu

Tvesa Malik maintains momentum, lies T-7th in South Africa

PTI | Kemptonpark | Updated: 06-04-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 14:35 IST
Indian golfer Tvesa Malik continued her momentum in South Africa as she was placed Tied-7th after the second round of the Absa Ladies Invitational on the Sunshine Ladies Tour here.

Tvesa, who won her first-ever international title in South Africa in February, had rounds of 72-72 and is even par for 36 holes at the Serengeti Estates, where the conditions were tough with gusting wind and testing pin positions.

The other Indian in the field, Ridhima Dilawari, a winner on the domestic Tour, also made the cut after rounds of 74-73 and was T-19th.

Tvesa, who had three birdies and three bogeys in the first round, was looking very good on a windy second day on Friday. She had three birdies against one bogey in her first six holes after starting from the 10th. She dropped shots on 17th and 18th and had two birdies against one bogey on her second nine. Overall Tvesa had five birdies against as many bogeys on day two.

Kiera Floyd (67-71) and Casandra Alexander (68-70) will go into the final round sharing the lead after the pair of South Africans handled the conditions well. They are both at 6-under 138.

They are three shots ahead of another the vastly-experienced Lee-Anne Pace of South Africa, who collected three birdies in four holes around the turn and posted a one-under 71.

Spain's Harang Lee shot a 69 and leapt into fourth place on two-under-par and Namibia's Bonita Bredenhann and South African Stacy Bregman are on one-under.

