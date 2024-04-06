Left Menu

Soccer-Trabzonspor's six-match spectator ban reduced to four

Fenerbahce said they were considering leaving the Turkish Super League in response to the incident, but decided to stay in it after their members voted against the proposal.

Soccer-Trabzonspor's six-match spectator ban reduced to four
Turkish Super League club Trabzonspor's six-match spectator ban imposed after their supporters stormed on to the pitch and fought with Fenerbahce players has been reduced to four matches after an appeal to the Turkish Football Federation (TFF). The TFF's arbitration board also reduced their fine from 3,000,000 to 448,000 Turkish Lira ($14,000).

The board upheld the one-match suspensions given to Fenerbahce players Can Egribayat and Jayden Quinn Oosterwolde for their involvement in the brawl last month, the latest in a number of incidents that have dogged the league this season. Fenerbahce said they were considering leaving the Turkish Super League in response to the incident, but decided to stay in it after their members voted against the proposal. ($1 = 32.0374 liras)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

