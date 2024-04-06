Left Menu

I don't come with premeditation, want to keep bowlers guessing: Kohli

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-04-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 22:25 IST
I don't come with premeditation, want to keep bowlers guessing: Kohli
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Virat Kohli feels that opposition bowlers want him to go hammer and tongs every time he comes out to bat, but he prefers adapting to match conditions without any predetermined strategy as he did in his unbeaten century against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match on Saturday.

Kohli hit 12 fours and four sixes in his eighth IPL hundred -- a composed 113 not out off 72 balls but RCB managed only 183 for 3 as none of the batters, Kohli included, upped the ante on a track where Rajasthan Royals spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin proved difficult propositions.

''The wicket looks quite different from the outside. It feels like it's flat, but the ball is holding up in the pitch, that's when you realise the pace changes,'' Kohli told official broadcasters after RCB innings.

Kohli also defended the strategy of not going after the bowlers from word go. ''One of us (Virat or Faf) had to bat till the end. I feel this total is effective on this pitch. I am not coming in with any premeditation. I knew I couldn't get over aggressive, just that I had to keep the bowlers guessing. They think I will come hard at them,'' Kohli said.

''It's just experience and maturity of playing the conditions. Even if there's dew, the surface is rough and dry, won't be easy for the batters,'' he observed.

He felt that hitting Chahal or Ashwin wasn't an easy task. ''I couldn't get under the carrom ball against Ashwin. Couldn't slog towards mid-wicket, so had to target straight down the ground,'' said Kohli.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024