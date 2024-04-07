Left Menu

Pakistan selectors Mohammad Yusuf, Abdul Razzaq will coach team in T20s against NZ

The Pakistan Cricket Board appoints Muhammad Yousuf and Abdul Razzaq as interim head coach and assistant coach for the T20 series against New Zealand. Negotiations with foreign coaches Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillispie for long-term roles ongoing. Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal likely to remain part of the support team.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 07-04-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 10:25 IST
Pakistan selectors Mohammad Yusuf, Abdul Razzaq will coach team in T20s against NZ
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to appoint Muhammad Yousuf and Abdul Razzaq as interim head coach and assistant coach, respectively, for the home T20 series against New Zealand later this month.

The decision comes as negotiations with foreign coaches Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillispie continue for a long-term role.

A reliable source in the board said that while matters with Gillispie were nearly complete as he had agreed to take over as head coach of the red-ball format, discussions with Kirsten were not yet finalised as he is busy in the Indian Premier League.

"Gillispie had agreed with certain conditions pertaining to his fees and presence for a number of days in Pakistan," the source said.

He said the former Australian fast bowler would be available after the T20 World Cup when Pakistan resume their World Test Championship campaign against Bangladesh, England and SA.

Kirsten will be the new white ball format coach if it all goes as per plan.

The source said since the 5 T20 games against New Zealand would begin from April 18, the board had decided to give Yousuf and Razzaq the responsibility of coaching the team.

The future of bowling coaches, Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal, is yet to be decided but they are most likely to be part of the support team.

Yousuf and Razzaq are also both part of the new selection committee of the board.

The PCB has now also advertised for the post of assistant coach.

The plan is to integrate the assistant coach with Kirsten and Gillispie and he will be the bridge between the support teams of both formats.

The PCB has also conducted interviews for the post of the Pakistan team manager for the firs time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Judge slashes Bayer $1.56 billion Roundup verdict to $611 million and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chronic metabolic diseases

AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chr...

 India
3
"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM S...

 India
4
Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) Enough to Skyrocket Your Portfolio in 2024

Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) E...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024