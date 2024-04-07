Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Six unanswered goals push Coyotes past Knights

Michael Carcone scored twice while Alex Kerfoot added one goal and one assist as the Arizona Coyotes scored six unanswered goals in the third period to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 7-4 Friday night in Tempe, Ariz. Josh Doan, Nick Bjugstad, Josh Brown and Logan Cooley also tallied for the Coyotes (32-39-5, 69 points), who trailed 4-1 eight minutes into the third period before mounting an incredible comeback against the defending Stanley Cup champs. Goaltender Karel Vejmelka made 20 saves.

ATP Roundup: Pedro Martinez shocks No.1 seed Casper Ruud in Estoril

Spaniard Pedro Martinez knocked off No. 1 seed Casper Ruud of Norway on Saturday to reach the final at the Millennium Estoril Open in Portugal. Martinez outlasted defending champion Ruud 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in a match that took three hours and seven minutes to complete. Ruud came back from being down 5-1 in the deciding set and even overcame three match points in an epic 16-minute game at 5-2, but the 77th-ranked Martinez -- who had never beaten a top player -- ultimately took the match.

Aaron Donald: T.J. Watt now best defensive player in NFL

Aaron Donald knows a thing or two about playing defense. Now that he is retired, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year was asked who he feels assumes the title of the best current player on that side of the ball on "The Green Light with Chris Long" podcast.

Motor racing-Verstappen takes pole at Japan GP for third year in a row

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen took pole position for a third straight year at the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday, with Sergio Perez qualifying a close second to ensure a Red Bull front-row lockout. Verstappen set the pace with a lap of one minute 28.197 seconds - 0.066 seconds clear of Perez - becoming the first driver to take pole in the opening four races of a season since Lewis Hamilton nine years ago.

Vince Carter, Chauncey Billups highlight 2024 Hall of Fame class

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Final Four Saturday began with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2024 announcement in Glendale, Ariz. The 13 honorees include former NBA stars Chauncey Billups (now head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers), dunk specialist Vince Carter, former Los Angeles Lakers defensive guru Michael Cooper and Phoenix Suns legend Walter Davis.

Former Reds, Mets pitcher Pat Zachry dies at 71

Former All-Star right-hander Pat Zachry, who shared National League Rookie of the Year honors in 1976, has died at 71. Zachry died Thursday in Austin, Texas, following a lengthy illness, according to the New York Mets.

Tennis-Collins reaches Charleston final with 12th successive tour win

Danielle Collins continued her impressive form in her final WTA season by notching her 12th straight tour win on Saturday, outclassing Greek third seed Maria Sakkari 6-3 6-3 to reach the final of the Charleston Open. The American world number 22, who won her first Masters 1000 title at the Miami Open last month, will face fourth seed Daria Kasatkina on Sunday.

NBA roundup: Raptors end 15-game skid, add to Bucks' woes

Gary Trent Jr. finished 7-of-15 shooting from 3-point range en route to 31 points, and with Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined, the visiting Toronto Raptors snapped the second-longest losing streak in franchise history with Friday's 117-111 win. Toronto had lost 15 straight heading into Milwaukee, two shy of matching the longest skid for the organization. But RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley went for 26 and 25 points, respectively, and Quickley also flirted with a triple-double, grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing nine assists.

Ref OK after collision with Lightning's Haydn Fleury

Veteran referee Steve Kozari is conscious and alert at a Tampa-area hospital after a collision with Tampa Bay's Haydn Fleury during the Lightning's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Kozari was transported to UPMC Mercy Hospital for precautionary reasons, the NHL said in a statement.

MLB roundup: Giants get walk-off win in home opener

Thairo Estrada gave the San Francisco Giants a walk-off win in their home opener Friday afternoon, lacing a one-out double to left-center field to score Matt Chapman from first base for a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres. The win completed a happy homecoming for new Giants manager Bob Melvin, the former Padres skipper who grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area and played three of his 10 big-league seasons with the Giants. Chapman set the stage for Estrada's heroics by getting hit on the left elbow on a 1-2 pitch from Padres reliever Enyel De Los Santos (0-1).

