Tragedy Strikes: Family Car Plummets into River, Father and Son Lose Lives

A man and his son were killed when a car veered off the road and plunged into a river in Maharashtra's Nagpur district in the early hours of Saturday, an official said. The third occupant of the car, who suffered serious injuries, held onto a tree branch till he was rescued from the scene in the Kalmeshwar area, he said. Ravindra Bhaiyaji Tale (33), his father Bhaiyaji Tale (65) and Rahul Domke (35), all residents of Tondakhairi village, were returning from Kalmeshwar to their place when the accident took place. Ravindra was driving the car, which first hit a tree, went off the road and fell into a river, said an official from Kalmeshwar police station. Rahul managed to jump out and hold onto a tree branch for several hours till help arrived. The bodies of the father and son were recovered from the submerged car, they said, adding that Rahul suffered serious injuries and was hospitalised.

