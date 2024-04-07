Motor racing-Williams' woes continue as Albon crashes out in Japan

Williams driver Alex Albon and RB's Daniel Ricciardo crashed out of the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix early on Sunday after a coming together on the first lap. Albon clipped Ricciardo's rear wheel at turn two of the Suzuka circuit in what appeared to be a racing incident, with the cars ploughing into the tyre wall, leading to a red flag.

Both drivers walked away from the crash. "He just squeezed me, there was nowhere to go," Albon said on the team radio before pulling himself out from underneath the tyres and signage that collapsed over the front of the car.

The wreck is another headache for Williams, who remain without a spare chassis for the next race in China, and also for Ricciardo with the Australian under pressure having underperformed his less experienced team mate Yuki Tsunoda this season.

