Premier League: Arsenal moves to top of points table, Man City thrashes Crystal Palace 4-2

Goals from Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard helped Arsenal secure a 3-0 win over Brighton in their Premier League match at Amex Stadium on Saturday, helping them move to the top spot in the points tally. Manchester City had moved above the Gunners and had equalled with Liverpool after a 4-2 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, but Mikel Arteta managed side responded with an excellent performance to seal their top spot.

Arsenal's defence was shaky in the beginning. But in the 33rd minute, Saka converted a penalty after winning one for his side as Tariq Lamptey seemed to touch the ball while attempting to bring down Gabriel Jesus. At the end of the first half, the scoreline was 1-0 in favour of Arsenal.

An-inform Havertz netted his ninth goal of the season in the 62nd minute. In the 86th minute, Trossard tripled the lead to make sure the Gunners reached the top. Now in 31 matches, Arsenal has 22 wins, five draws and four losses, with a total of 71 points. Brighton is in the 10th spot with 11 wins, 10 draws and losses, with a total of 43 points.

In the other match, City secured a dominant 4-2 win over Crystal Palace, despite a shocking strike by Jean-Philippe Mateta in the third minute at Selhurst Park that sent City fans into silence. In the third minute, a loose pass into the midfield became an opportunity for Crystal Palace as Adam Wharton assisted Mateta to fire the ball into the net, which was his fifth goal in the nine games this season. Wharton almost doubled moments later but Kevin de Bruyne came from the left side of the penalty box and found the top corner of the goal with a classy effort to level the scores. Erling Haaland almost doubled the lead for City later. But it was Joel Ward's half clearance that fell to Rico Lewis in the box, which helped City secure a lead with a deflected effort in the 47th minute.

After an hour of game time concluded, star players Haaland and De Bruyne showcased their magic. First, De Bruyne provided Haaland with an assist to stab in a simple finish during the 66th minute and four minutes later, De Bruyne completed his century of goals for City as Rodri delivered Jack Grealish's pass to him and the Belgian wasted no time in smashing it into the net. Edouard scored a consolation goal for his side in the 86th minute and City walked away with full three points, just one short of Arsenal's 71. They have won 21 matches, drawn seven and lost three. On the other hand, Crystal is at 14th place, with seven wins, nine draws and 15 losses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)