IPL 2024: DC win toss, elect to field first; Suryakumar Yadav returns for MI

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field first in his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. It is a crucial match for MI, who are winless after three matches under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. They are at the bottom of the points table. DC is also struggling, having won just one out of four matches, they are in the ninth place.

Rishabh said at the toss, "We will bowl first. The wicket looks good, but you can chase any target here in Wankhede. We'll have to stick together as a team. I am happy to be back, a pleasure to be on the field in each and every game. Bowling is one department where we have been on and off, but it is hard for them in T20s. Just two changes for us." Hardik also said at the toss, "We would have bowled first as well, but batting first is also not a problem, this wicket does look a bit drier. The ball might not come on nicely unlike in a night game. But there will be less swing and it should be good to bat. We do not want to put pressure onto us, but one win will give us a lot of confidence. Almost 18,000 young people are supporting us today, we're here to represent them and want them to go back home with a smile. Three changes for us - Surya is back, and he replaces Naman (Dhir). Romario (Shepherd) replaces Mapakha and (Mohammed) Nabi is in, he replaces (Dewald) Brevis.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah. (ANI)

