IPL 2024: David, Shepherd's carnage at Wankhede powers MI to 234/5 against DC

Romario Shepherd and Tim David's ruthless aggression left Delhi Capitals dazed as Mumbai Indians set herculean total of 235 for the visitors to chase in the ongoing Indian Premier League on Sunday. The Wankhede Stadium saw a 10-ball 39* assault from Romario Shepherd, which made DC chew hard on their decision to bowl after winning the toss.

After adopting a cautious approach in the first couple of balls, Ishan Kishan opened his arms as he punched the ball towards the square point. Rohit made Ishant Sharma his target in the next over as he struck back-to-back fours. It marked the beginning of a flurry of boundaries from Rohit's bat.

He smoked the ball into the stand on successive deliveries in Jhye Richardson's over, ensuring that runs kept coming in at a healthy rate. MI ended the powerplay on a high note as the opening pair managed to put 75 runs on the board.

Axar Patel was introduced in the attack and made an instant impact by dismissing Rohit for 49. Anrich Nortje capitalised on the opportunity and spoiled Suryakumar Yadav's much-awaited return by sending him back for a two-ball duck.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya avoided an early scare as he tried to pick up a single but was sent back to the striker's end. He was well short but the fielder's throw missed the stumps. Kishan tried to keep MI's healthy run rate intact as he tonked a six in Nortje's over. He showed his class again with a six over mid-wicket.

By taking a one-handed stunner, it was the DC spinner who had the last laugh. Kishan had a look of disbelief while making his way to the dressing room. DC had the upper hand when Khaleel Ahmed removed Tilak Varma (6) before he could cause any significant damage.

Hardik and Tim David were wary in the next couple of overs before launching an onslaught on DC in the final four overs. The power-hitting spectacle began with David picking up a four and then tonked the ball for a six. Hardik (39) tried to replicate David's fireworks but only found Fraser-McGurk.

David set the tone of the final over with a six and a four in the 19th over. Romario Shepherd went berserk in the final over as he smashed a boundary on each delivery of the final over.

After finding the fence on the first delivery, Shepherd showed his ruthless power by hitting three consecutive sixes off the first three deliveries, leaving Nortje clueless. Another four and a six to end the innings powered MI to 234/5.

Brief Score: Mumbai Indians 234/5 (Rohit Sharma 49, Tim David 45*; Axar Patel 2-35) vs Delhi Capitals. (ANI)

