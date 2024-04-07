Soccer-Rangers hold Celtic 3-3 in thrilling Old Firm derby

Late equalisers from Abdallah Sima and Rabbi Matondo secured a thrilling comeback for Rangers when they held Celtic to a 3-3 draw in Sunday's Old Firm derby. Rangers now have 74 points from 31 matches in the Scottish Premiership, just a point behind leaders Celtic who have played a game more.

Celtic took the lead 21 seconds into the contest when James Tavernier was too slow to react to a long ball and Daizen Maeda ran up from behind him to finish from the edge of the box. Matt O'Riley doubled their lead from the penalty spot in the 34th minute. Rangers struck back 10 minutes after the restart when Fabio Silva went down in the Celtic box, leading to a penalty which Tavernier fired into the top-left corner.

Although the hosts equalised in the 86th minute through Sima, Rangers led again 71 seconds later when Adam Idah found the net. But substitute Matondo got Rangers even again in the 93rd minute, bringing the Ibrox Stadium back alive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)