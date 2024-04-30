Email threat to blow up flights: Case registered in Bhopal, probe underway
Bhopal Police registered a case after an email threatened to blow up flights at Raj Bhoj Airport and other locations. The email prompted plane searches at Bhopal Airport, but nothing suspicious was found. The investigation is ongoing to identify those responsible for the threat.
Madhya Pradesh police on Monday registered a case in connection with an email sent to Raj Bhoj airport in Bhopal and other airports with a threat to blow up flights, a police official said.
On the complaint of Bhopal airport authorities a case under Indian Penal Code section 507 (criminal intimidation) and Aircraft (Security) Rules was registered, Bhopal Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Sunder Singh Kanesh told PTI.
''The case was registered at Gandhi Nagar police station. Efforts are on get those involved in sending the threat mail,'' the DCP said.
Gandhi Nagar police station inspector Sunil Kumar Maihar said a probe had begun.
Planes were searched at the airport here after the email was received but nothing suspicious was found, sources said.
