MI beat DC by 29 runs to win first game of ongoing IPL season

It was Romario Shepherds 39 not out off 10 balls that became the difference with 32 coming in the 20th over bowled by Anrich Nortje that took MI to an unassailable 234 for 5. In reply, Tristan Stubbss valiant 71 not out off 25 balls could only take DC to 205 for 8.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 19:31 IST
MI beat DC by 29 runs to win first game of ongoing IPL season
Hardik Pandya finally got his first win as Mumbai Indians skipper as the five-team champions logged home their first points in this year's IPL with a 29-run victory over Delhi Capitals here on Sunday. It was Romario Shepherd's 39 not out off 10 balls that became the difference with 32 coming in the 20th over bowled by Anrich Nortje that took MI to an unassailable 234 for 5. In reply, Tristan Stubbs's valiant 71 not out off 25 balls could only take DC to 205 for 8. This was DC's fourth loss in five games and they have now slumped to last place among 10 teams.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 234 for 5 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 49 off 27 balls, Romario Shepherd 39 not out, Tim David 45 not out; Axar Patel 2/35) vs DC 205 for 8 in 20 overs (Tristan Stubbs 71 not out, Pithvi Shaw 66; Gerald Coetzee 4/34).

