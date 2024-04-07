Sports News Roundup: Nuggets rout Hawks, move atop West; Clippers, Cavaliers tuning up for playoffs and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Clippers, Cavaliers tuning up for playoffs

The Los Angeles Clippers are seeking more consistency on the offensive end, but the team's defense appears ready for the postseason. The Clippers (49-28) will aim for a complete effort when they face the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers (46-32) on Sunday.

Phillies turn to Cristopher Sanchez in bid for sweep of Nats

The Philadelphia Phillies have their first winning streak of 2024, and they'd like to add a series sweep Sunday afternoon in Washington. The Phillies are looking for a three-game sweep of the Nationals after two days of dominant pitching.

Aaron Donald: T.J. Watt now best defensive player in NFL

Aaron Donald knows a thing or two about playing defense. Now that he is retired, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year was asked who he feels assumes the title of the best current player on that side of the ball on "The Green Light with Chris Long" podcast.

Vince Carter, Chauncey Billups highlight 2024 Hall of Fame class

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Final Four Saturday began with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2024 announcement in Glendale, Ariz. The 13 honorees include former NBA stars Chauncey Billups (now head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers), dunk specialist Vince Carter, former Los Angeles Lakers defensive guru Michael Cooper and Phoenix Suns legend Walter Davis.

Former Reds, Mets pitcher Pat Zachry dies at 71

Former All-Star right-hander Pat Zachry, who shared National League Rookie of the Year honors in 1976, has died at 71. Zachry died Thursday in Austin, Texas, following a lengthy illness, according to the New York Mets.

NBA roundup: Nuggets rout Hawks, move atop West

Nikola Jokic posted his 25th triple-double of the season to help lead the Denver Nuggets to a 142-110 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Jokic finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a game-high 24 points and Michael Porter Jr. added 20 for the Nuggets, who have won three of their last four and moved a half-game ahead of the second-place Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference.

In home finale, Hurricanes aim to brush off Blue Jackets

The Carolina Hurricanes will try to complete a phase of the season with another strong outing when the Columbus Blue Jackets visit Sunday in Raleigh, N.C. The game will be the home finale for the Hurricanes, who remain in contention for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

MLB roundup: Pirates outlast O's in 11th

Oneil Cruz delivered a walk-off RBI single in the 11th inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-4 win against the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Saturday in the second game of their three-game series. Cedric Mullins had just made a game-saving diving catch in center field on Ke'Bryan Hayes' liner before Cruz drilled the first pitch he saw from Jonathan Heasley (0-1) into right field for the game-winning RBI.

NHL roundup: Connor McDavid nears milestone as Oilers trim Flames

Evan Bouchard broke a deadlock and Connor McDavid collected two more assists in his quest to join elite company as the visiting Edmonton Oilers claimed a 4-2 victory over the Calgary Flames in a hard-fought Battle of Alberta clash Saturday night. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored once in a three-point game, while Leon Draisaitl and Connor Brown also scored for the Oilers, who are 5-1-1 in their last seven games. Goaltender Calvin Pickard made 33 saves.

Ref OK after collision with Lightning’s Haydn Fleury

Veteran referee Steve Kozari is conscious and alert at a Tampa-area hospital after a collision with Tampa Bay's Haydn Fleury during the Lightning's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Kozari was transported to UPMC Mercy Hospital for precautionary reasons, the NHL said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)