Left Menu

Stoinis' fifty, Thakur's fifer fashion LSG's 33-run win

Brief scores Lucknow Super Giants 163 for five in 20 overs Marcus Stoinis 58, KL Rahul 33, Nicholas Pooran Umesh Yadav 222, Darshan Nalkande 221 beat Gujarat Titans 130 all out in 18.5 overs Sai Sudharsan 31 Yash Thakur 530, Krunal Pandya 311 by 33 runs.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-04-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 23:18 IST
Stoinis' fifty, Thakur's fifer fashion LSG's 33-run win
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow Super Giants was clinical while registering a 33-run win over Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2024 match here on Sunday. The Gujarat side could not mount a strong chase of 164, and ended at 130 all out as LS''s pacer Yash Thakur (5/30) and spinner Krunal Pandya (3/11) came up with impact efforts.

For GT, only opener B Sai Sudharsan (31, 23b) could offer some resistance. Earlier, Marcus Stoinis made a fine fifty as LSG made 163 for five. LSG rode on Stoinis' (58, 43b, 4x4s, 2x6s) solid effort to reach a par total. Other contributions came from skipper KL Rahul (33, 31b) and Nicholas Pooran (32, 22b). For GT, pacers Umesh Yadav and Darshan Nalkande took two wickets apiece. Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants: 163 for five in 20 overs (Marcus Stoinis 58, KL Rahul 33, Nicholas Pooran; Umesh Yadav 2/22, Darshan Nalkande 2/21) beat Gujarat Titans: 130 all out in 18.5 overs (Sai Sudharsan 31; Yash Thakur 5/30, Krunal Pandya 3/11) by 33 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024