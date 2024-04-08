Soccer-Talking points from European soccer

Talking points from the weekend in European soccer leagues: AJAX NEED TO LOOK AT THEMSELVES FOLLOWING ROUT

The scoreline in Ajax's record 6-0 loss to Feyenoord in De Klassieker on Sunday was humiliating, but most worrying for coach John van 't Schip will be the ease with which his players were bullied and beaten. There was no fight from Ajax, zero intensity through the 90 minutes and a single shot at goal compared to 30 for Feyenoord as they simply wilted.

Teams get heavily beaten on occasion and blow-out scores happen, but there is not a single Ajax player who can say they performed anywhere near their best at De Kuip. There needs to be a large amount of introspection from the players and coaching staff at Ajax in the wake of this limp, dire performance.

BAYERN WOES Bayern Munich will look to put some shine on what looks to be a disappointing season with some Champions League success against Arsenal next week in their quarter-final first leg.

Their shock 3-2 loss to Heidenheim on Saturday after leading 2-0 confirmed their bad form with their second straight league defeat that all but mathematically dashed their title hopes. With Thomas Tuchel's Bayern out of the German Cup, their only chance of any silverware this season now lies with the Champions League.

"That cannot be our expectation to concede three goals in one half against Heidenheim after leading 2-0," said Bayern sports director Christoph Freund. "We have now lost two games in a week. It is very bitter and disappointing but we have no choice but to build up energy for Tuesday. We know we can and have to do better."

PSG AVOID DEFEAT AFTER WHOLESALE CHANGES WITH BARCA IN MIND Luis Enrique said in the build up to Paris St Germain's game with bottom-of-table Clermont that he did not want his players thinking about next week's Champions League tie with Barcelona, and so he left most of his regular starters on the bench.

He named a completely different starting team to the one that defeated Rennes 1-0 in the Coupe de France semi-final three days before the game with Clermont on Saturday, and managed to salvage a 1-1 draw having sent on some of the big guns. Kylian Mbappe was called upon in the second half, with PSG 1-0 down, and it was his pass which led to the Goncalo Ramos goal that rescued a point five minutes from time.

When asked if he had learned any lessons before Wednesday's quarter-final with Barcelona, Luis Enrique said: "They are all PSG players, we have to be effective in all competitions." A healthy cushion at the top of Ligue 1 allowed the manager to experiment with his line-up against Clermont, but fans are likely to see a more familiar starting line-up when Barcelona arrive in Paris.

