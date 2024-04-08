IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Monday. CSK and KKR are locking horns with each other in the 22nd encounter of the IPL 2024 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Kolkata-based franchise enters this game after winning all three matches in the tournament so far and CSK, the defending champions, have seen two straight losses against DC and SRH.

"Good toss to win. It looks humid, we will bowl first. Hasn't dented our confidence, we have lost by a small margin. Definitely, looking forward to getting a win in this game. They are playing a good brand of cricket, we want to keep things simple. Pathirana is not available, Mustafizur is back. Shardul comes in and Rizvi comes back," Gaikwad said after winning the toss. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer stated that they would have also bowled first as well if they had won the toss.

"We would have bowled first. We have assessed the conditions and adapted well, appreciate that. Everyone has stepped up and played fearless cricket. It's history, that was a different team. We just need to keep things simple, that's better. Our focus is on the present. We are sticking to the same team," Iyer said at the time of the toss. Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy. (ANI)

