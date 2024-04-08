Left Menu

Sumit Nagal becomes 1st Indian to record win in main draw match at Monte Carlo Masters

The unseeded 93rd-ranked Nagal scripted an epic comeback from a set down against World No. 38 Arnaldi to register a 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 victory.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 22:18 IST
Sumit Nagal (Photo: ATP Tour/ Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Monaco

Sumit Nagal scripted history as he became the first Indian to register a main-draw win at the Monte Carlo Masters, defeating Italy's Matteo Arnaldi in the first round of men's singles event. The unseeded 93rd-ranked Nagal scripted an epic comeback from a set down against World No. 38 Arnaldi to register a 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 victory in a match that lasted for two hours and 37 minutes.

Nagal was only the third Indian to play in the main draw in Monte Carlo after Vijay Amritraj in 1977 and Ramesh Krishnan in 1982. The opening set was evenly matched, with both players breaking each other once. Nagal, who was serving to remain in the set, dropped his serve in the 12th game after Arnaldi attacked his first serve.

However, Nagal remained unconcerned and broke his opponent twice in the second set to take a commanding 4-1 lead. In game six, his serve was under pressure, but he held and took out the set, forcing a deciding. After swapping breaks with Arnaldi, Nagal broke his opponent's serve for the second time in the seventh game of the third set, giving him a 4-3 advantage that proved critical in the match's conclusion. He strengthened his lead by pocketing the eighth game and serving out the match in game ten. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

