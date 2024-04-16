Left Menu

Italy's Turin orders outdoor smokers to keep their distance

The northern Italian city of Turin has banned outdoor smoking unless other people are at least five metres away, in what Mayor Stefano Lo Russo called a "common sense" decision. Turin is not the first major Italian city to restrict outdoor smoking.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 16-04-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 21:08 IST
Italy's Turin orders outdoor smokers to keep their distance
  • Country:
  • Italy

The northern Italian city of Turin has banned outdoor smoking unless other people are at least five metres away, in what Mayor Stefano Lo Russo called a "common sense" decision. "It is about respecting those who do not smoke, and in some ways also about promoting a culture of respect," Lo Russo, who is from the centre-left Democratic Party, told a local radio station on Tuesday.

Those who flout the regulation risk a 100-euro ($106) fine. The ban covers cigarettes, cigars, pipes, heated tobacco products and e-cigarettes, according to a resolution approved by the city council on Monday.

It says people may smoke closer to others "with their explicit consent", while it bans open-air smoking outright in the presence of children and pregnant women. Turin is not the first major Italian city to restrict outdoor smoking. In 2021, Milan prohibited it at bus stops, taxi ranks, stadiums, parks and cemeteries.

However, the anti-smoking laws tend not to be enforced strictly. In Milan, only seven fines were issued in the first four months of their application, Corriere della Sera daily reported at the time. ($1 = 0.9404 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024