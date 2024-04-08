Sports News Roundup: Yankees look to stay hot, face struggling Marlins; Hubert Hurkacz wins at Estoril for 8th career title and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Yankees look to stay hot, face struggling Marlins

The New York Yankees began their home schedule by taking batting practice during a brief earthquake before getting blanked 3-0 by the Toronto Blue Jays in their home opener. But in the past two games, the bats have made plenty of noise, and the Yankees attempt to maintain their scorching start on Monday night when they host the Miami Marlins, who are coming off their first win after a season-opening nine-game skid.

ATP roundup: Hubert Hurkacz wins at Estoril for 8th career title

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz powered his way to his first clay-court title, beating Pedro Martinez of Spain 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday in the final of the Millennium Estoril Open in Estoril, Portugal. The No. 2 seed, Hurkacz recorded 15 aces in capturing his eighth career ATP Tour crown in the 87-minute match. He won 29 of 35 first-serve points and did not have to save any break points, while Martinez saved 3 of 5.

NHL roundup: Predators top Devils, move into top wild-card spot

Ryan O'Reilly scored the only goal in the shootout on Sunday night for the Nashville Predators, who inched closer to clinching a playoff berth by edging the New Jersey Devils 3-2 in Newark, N.J. O'Reilly shuffled the puck several times before sending a shot beyond the glove of Devils goaltender Jake Allen.

South Carolina gets revenge on Clark, Iowa to win national title

CLEVELAND -- The goal of redemption led to perfection for South Carolina's women's basketball team. Confetti fell on the Gamecocks after freshman Tessa Johnson scored a career-high 19 points to power South Carolina to an 87-75 victory over fellow No. 1 seed Iowa in the national championship game on Sunday in a sold-out Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Celtics on cruise control; Bucks trying to preserve No. 2 seed

The Milwaukee Bucks will attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. The Bucks (47-31) have lost six of their past seven, and the four straight losses represent their longest skid of the season. Milwaukee is trying to hold off the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Padres' Ha-Seong Kim aims to put bad day behind him vs. Cubs

San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt said he'll trust shortstop Ha-Seong Kim any day of the week defensively. But one of the best fielders in the major leagues had an off-game that might have cost his team a series win Sunday. Kim's first two errors of the year led to three unearned runs and a 3-2 loss at San Francisco.

NBA roundup: Tyrese Maxey scores 52 as 76ers top Spurs in second overtime

Tyrese Maxey poured in a career-high 52 points and Ricky Council IV and KJ Martin had big baskets in the second overtime as the visiting Philadelphia 76ers outlasted the San Antonio Spurs 133-126 on Sunday. A three-point play by Council tied the score 126-126 with 3:04 left in the second OT and two free throws by Council with 1:56 to play gave the 76ers a two-point lead. Nicolas Batum then canned a 3-pointer and Martin followed with a dunk on the break -- the game's final points -- with 1:09 left to push Philadelphia's lead to seven.

Golf - Woods arrives at Masters facing long odds and a number of physical issues

Tiger Woods is part of the conversation every time the Masters rolls around and this year will be no different even though the five-time champion is a longshot who has been severely limited when it comes to competition due to health reasons. Woods, who endured an abbreviated 2023 season that featured two PGA Tour starts before having ankle surgery last April, will tee off Thursday in the first round of the Masters having played 24 holes of official golf this year and none since February.

MLB roundup: Marlins shake off 0-9 start, clobber Cards

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Nick Gordon hit three-run homers in the first inning as the visiting Miami Marlins defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 10-3 on Sunday for their first victory of the season. Jake Burger and Josh Bell each drove in two runs and Luis Arraez went 4-for-5 with three runs for the Marlins, who had started the campaign 0-9.

Golf - Masters brings together players divided by PGA Tour and LIV circuit

World number one Scottie Scheffler comes into this week's Masters as a unifying force in a divided golf world, playing the type of game that has grabbed the attention of fans everywhere. As the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV circuit try to iron out an agreement, the reality that fans are the big losers in their feud is sinking in.

