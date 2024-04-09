Left Menu

Kolkata Knight Riders openers poor form at Chepauk in IPL continues

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) openers have managed to put a double-digit partnership only once in the last five matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) openers have managed to put a double-digit partnership only once in the last five matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Out of the five instances, one came during the 22nd match of the IPL 2024 between the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and KKR which was played on Monday.

The Knight Riders openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine managed to stay on the crease for only one ball as the former was dismissed on the first ball of the innings of the fixture which was bowled by right-arm seamer Tushar Deshpande. The score in other four matches were 1 (2), 19 (9), 6 (6), and 4 (6).

Coming to the match, riding on Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman and Ravindra Jadeja's brilliance followed by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube's fine knocks helped CSK registered a 7-wicket victory against the KKR franchise in their IPL 2024 match here at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. CSK continued domination at their fortress as they cruised home without really breaking a sweat, ending KKR's unbeaten run in this tournament. Chennai skipper Gaikwad remained unbeaten at 67 as he slammed the winning runs for the team.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was awarded the Player of the Match award for his outstanding bowling performance. (ANI)

