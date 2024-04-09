Former India star reveals "best part" about Ravindra Jadeja's bowling

Former India pacer RP Singh believes that the "best part" about Ravindra Jadeja is the pace and the length he bowls at. The Chennai Super Kings versatile all-rounder produced a match-winning spell at Chepauk against Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Jadeja spearheaded the bowling attack for the hosts which laid the foundation for a comprehensive seven-wicket for CSK on Monday. On a typical Chepauk surface which fell on the slower side, Jadeja claimed three wickets for just 18 runs in his four-over spell.

"He bowled extremely well, the seventh over was very important as there was a partnership that was built, sent the youngster back in the dressing room. The best part about Jadeja's bowling is he bowls at a good length and the pace at which he bowled today was great. He left no doubt as to who the best performer of the match was, took a couple of catches, got three wickets, and gave an all-round performance," RP Singh, said on JioCinema. Daryl Mitchell played a steady knock of 25 off 19 deliveries. He stitched up a crucial 70-run stand with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Former CSK batter Robin Uthappa didn't hold back to laud the role Mitchell played while chasing 138. "He was very pro-active in his innings today. Before this innings, he took a little bit more time but today he adjusted the attack, took the pressure off Gaikwad, especially in that over where he played the reverse-sweep at the end. This is what you want from a player coming in at number three and play the role that Ambati Rayudu did for CSK, playing aggressively, maintaining the momentum of the game while building important partnerships for the team and he played that role well today." Uthappa said.

After maintaining their third impeccable record in the home stadium this season, CSK will face Mumbai Indians on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. (ANI)

