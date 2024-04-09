Rugby-France to take on World XV in Spain ahead of Argentina tour

France will take on a World XV team led by former All Blacks head coach Ian Foster in Bilbao in Spain in June before the French head off on a tour of Argentina. Montpellier head coach Patrice Collazo will join Foster as assistant coach.

The match will take place at San Mames Stadium on June 22, which last hosted the European Rugby Champions Cup Final in 2018. Maxime Machenaud (Bayonne & France), Camille Lopez (Bayonne & France), Mako Vunipola (Saracens & England), Semi Radradra (Lyon & Fiji), Billy Vunipola (Saracens & England), Tevita Tatafu (Bayonne) are already confirmed to play in the World XV squad.

"We are delighted to host this historic match... which undoubtedly enhances the growth of rugby in our country," Spanish Rugby Union President Juan Carlos Martin 'Hansen' said in a statement.

